Roots Restaurant

Come in and enjoy! We are small plates tapas-style menu and we truly hope you enjoy our eclectic food!

1200 Miramonte St

Popular Items

Chicken Gyro$12.00
small plate of two gyros with naan, chicken, cucumber, tomato, lettuce, tzatziki, and feta cheese
Honeymoon in Sweden GF$12.00
swedish cheesecake with blueberry compote
Truffle Lobster Mac$12.00
a small plate w extra mature sharp white cheddar macaroni, white truffle, and maine lobster
Chana Masala Ⓥ GF$11.00
a small plate w spicy north indian chickpea curry served with basmati rice and one naan (make it GF by substituting naan w rice)
Mushroom and Leek Grilled Cheese$16.00
sautéed wild mushrooms and leek filling, stone ground mustard, melted monterey jack cheese with a decadent tomato basil velouté
Sweet Potato Fries VEGAN GF$7.00
small plate of sweet potato fries tossed in our spicy Sensation Spice Mix.
Kids Chicken Tenders$10.00
House-made Three Chicken tenders with Ranch
Brussels Sprout Caesar$8.00
crisp and shaved brussels sprouts tossed in our house-made caesar and parmesan crisps, served with savory garlic crostini (make it GF without crostini)
Inihaw na manok GF$8.00
a small plate w elevated filipino styled BBQ chicken thigh satay marinated in banana ketchup
Falafel Gyros$12.00
a small plate w two gyros with crispy falafel crumble, creamy sumac seasoned hummus, and cucumber tomato romaine feta topping (make it vegan by substituting tzatziki with hummus)
Location

1200 Miramonte St

Broomfield CO

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

