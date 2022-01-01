Go
Roots to Rise Cafe

We’re planting our roots to grow healthier, happier communities through our positively delicious healthy foods.

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

75 3rd Ave • $

Avg 4.9 (30 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Peanut Butter$8.39
dessert has never felt so healthy and tasted so good contains an all natural peanut butter, greek yogurt, almond milk and chocolate chips and syrup
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
a delicious breakfast sandwich made to order with a locally sourced cage free fried egg, bacon and cheddar cheese you pick the bread - whole wheat bagel, croissant, whole wheat english muffin, white wrap, whole wheat wrap or gluten free wrap
Caesar$10.99
chopped romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, garlic rosemary breadcrumbs paired with our house-made caesar dressing
Supreme Turkey BLT$11.49
roasted turkey breast, applewood bacon, romaine, tomato, house-made chipotle mayo, can be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap
Cobbfather$12.99
chopped romaine, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, hardboiled egg paired with our house-made honey dijon dressing
Berry Blast Acai Bowl$12.19
acai, granola, strawberries, blueberries, and bananas (V,DF,GF)
New England Harvest$11.99
chopped kale, farro, roasted sweet potatoes, apples, walnuts, dried cranberries paired with our house-made balsamic dressing
PB&J Acai Bowl$12.19
acai, granola, peanut butter, strawberries, and bananas (V)
Chicken Caesar$11.49
romaine, multigrain croutons, hormone free chicken, shaved parmesan cheese, house- made caesar dressing, cam be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap
It's All Greek to Me$12.99
chopped romaine, quinoa, cherry tomatoes, feta, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives paired with our house-made greek dressing (gf)
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

75 3rd Ave

Waltham MA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

