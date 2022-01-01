Local Roots
We are excited to prepare you a delectiable meal. We are a farm to table restaurant located in charming Historic Powell. We offer two patio with differing experiences; a nice place to relax and dine or a fun upbeat patio with live music.
PIZZA
15 E Olentangy St • $$
Location
15 E Olentangy St
Powell OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
