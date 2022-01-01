Go
Local Roots

We are excited to prepare you a delectiable meal. We are a farm to table restaurant located in charming Historic Powell. We offer two patio with differing experiences; a nice place to relax and dine or a fun upbeat patio with live music.

PIZZA

15 E Olentangy St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1106 reviews)

Popular Items

Chopped-Up Salad$15.00
Turkey · Bacon · Avocado · Blue Cheese Crumbles · Toasted Almonds
Fresh Apples · Mixed Greens · Your choice of dressing
A La Carte
Click Here to See Today's Offerings
Local House Salad$9.00
Tomatoes · Cucumbers · White Cheddar · Candied Walnuts
Red Onions · Croutons · Mixed Greens · Your choice of dressing
Local Burger$14.00
Lettuce · Tomato · Toasted Brioche Bun
Steak Salad$16.00
Tomatoes · Corn & Black Bean Salsa · Bleu Cheese Crumbles · Fried Onions
Beef Tips · Mixed Greens · Your choice of dressing
Wings
Gluten-free.
Not celiac-friendly.
1/2 Local House Salad$4.50
Half portion of our Local House Salad. Tomatoes, cucumbers, white cheddar, candied walnuts, red onions, and croutons.
*Lemon Chicken$17.00
Roasted Potatoes · Asparagus · Lemon Cream Sauce · Parmesan
California Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast · Avocado · Pepper Jack Cheese · Jalapeño · Sriracha Mayonnaise
Great Harvest White Bread
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

15 E Olentangy St

Powell OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
