Roots Organic Juice + Bar

Raw, organic, locally sourced juice.
Get back to your Roots !

511 East Main Street , Suite 400

Popular Items

Pure Celery
Celery:
Improves digestion, strengthens bones, immune boosting.
Cashew, Walnut and Dates Milk
ND Skinny Green Goddess$9.50
Avacado, Spinach, Kale, Pineapple, ISA Greens, Protein Powder, Milk, Sweetener.
Fat Dissolver
Orange, Pineapple, Grapefruit: Immune and metabolism boosting.
Strawberry watermelon$5.50
Strawberry, Watermelon: Lowers inflation and oxidative stress, hydrating.
Zesty
Lemon, Lime, & Ginger:
Energy boosting, metabolism increasing, digestive aid.
Glow
Carrot, Orange, Pineapple, Sweet Potato:
Amazing for skin and full of vitamin A.
Beetnix
Beet, Carrot, Apple: Increadble source of iron, zinc, magnesium, and calcium.
Sweet Greens
Celery, Cucumber, Romaine Lettuce, Pineapple: Antiinflammatory, antioxidant, and alkalizing.
ND MR Lemon Lime Cheesecake$9.50

511 East Main Street , Suite 400

Blue Ridge GA

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 5:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
