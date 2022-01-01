Go
Toast

Rootstalk

Rootstalk is a new American restaurant serving Chef Matt Vawter's take on elevated everyday dining. Focusing on lunch and dinner services, serving approachable seasonal food, thoughtfully curated wine and beverage lists, and creative and fun libations.

207 N Main St • $$$

Avg 4.9 (722 reviews)

Popular Items

Prime NY Strip$49.00
Creamed Corn, Foraged Porcini Mushrooms, Summer Truffle
Risotto$18.00
Celery root, parmesan, truffle
Crispy Sunchokes$16.00
Preserved Meyer lemon aioli, confit garlic
Rootstalk Greens Salad$16.00
Baby beets, poached pear, Fruition Farms Feta
Pork Tenderloin$34.00
Seared heritage pork tenderloin, potato pierogi, roasted brussels sprouts, granny smith apple
Pan Roasted Romanesco$24.00
Tahini, Apricot, Toasted Farro, Sumac
Malfaldine$19.00
Braised Pork Shoulder, Ramps, Charred Broccolini, Pesto
French Onion Soup$16.00
Duck Confit, Roasted Mushrooms, Cave Aged Gruyere
Agnolotti$17.00
English Peas, Mascarpone, Sunflower Seed, Mint Gremolata
Rigatoni$19.00
Pork & Veal bolognese, Grana Padano
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

207 N Main St

Breckenridge CO

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Castaways Cove

No reviews yet

Island inspired food and cocktails, now available for contactless online ordering, delivery and curbside pick up. Please call with any questions.

Breckenridge Tap House

No reviews yet

Taps, Tacos, Tequila & Whiskey

The Gold Pan Saloon & Carboy Winery

No reviews yet

Saloon Style Restaurant & Bar

Whiskey Star Smokehouse

No reviews yet

The only True Texas Style BBQ, located at 9,600’! Our meats, served by the ½ pound, are smoked with Texas post oak wood.
With a marketplace concept the food is always fresh and ready to enjoy.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston