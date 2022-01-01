Rootstalk
Rootstalk is a new American restaurant serving Chef Matt Vawter's take on elevated everyday dining. Focusing on lunch and dinner services, serving approachable seasonal food, thoughtfully curated wine and beverage lists, and creative and fun libations.
207 N Main St • $$$
207 N Main St
Breckenridge CO
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
