Ropa's Chicago Style Pizza
225670 Rib Mountain Drive
Wausau, WI 54401
Our #1! Spicy Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
Freshly shredded mozzarella, garlic butter, and Ropa's special Italian seasoning blend
Our made from scratch 12" crust filled with Italian cheeses and our delicious marinara sauce.
BYO PIZZA
BYO Deep Dish
A buttery crust filled with piles of cheese and topped with an authentic chunky tomato sauce. (allow extra time for preparation)
12 SPECIALTY PIZZAS
A meat lover's paradise...pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon and ground beef
Wonderful combination of ranch dressing, chicken and bacon
Delicious blend of Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
Grilled chicken, crisp real bacon, and classic creamy alfredo
Creamy Alfredo, tender Italian beef, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, and crisp bacon
Mouthwatering, symphony of pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
Sausage Classic Deep Dish
A delicious blend of spicy Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
Pepperoni Classic Deep Dish
Zesty pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
14 SPECIALTY PIZZAS
Garden fresh delight loaded with mushrooms, onions, green peppers and sliced tomatoes
Grilled chicken, crisp real bacon, and classic creamy alfredo
Mouthwatering, symphony of pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
Wonderful combination of ranch dressing, chicken and bacon
A meat lover's paradise...pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon and ground beef
Delicious blend of Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
Creamy Alfredo, tender Italian beef, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, and crisp bacon
18 SPECIALTY PIZZAS
Garden fresh delight loaded with mushrooms, onions, green peppers and sliced tomatoes
Grilled chicken, crisp real bacon, and classic creamy alfredo
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, and crisp bacon
A meat lover's paradise...pepperoni, sausage, Canadian bacon and ground beef
Creamy Alfredo, tender Italian beef, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
Mouthwatering, symphony of pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
Delicious blend of Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
Vegetarian Deluxe Deep Dish
Garden fresh delight loaded with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and sliced tomatoes
Ropas Special Deep Dish
A hearty combination of sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers
ROPAS MONSTER PIZZA
Scary amounts of sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green and black olives
Meat Lovers Deep Dish
A meat lover's paradise...pepperoni, spicy Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, and ground beef
ROPAS PIZZA FRIES
Our thin crust brushed with garlic butter, loaded with our freshly shredded mozzarella and cut into strips. Perfect for dipping in our made from scratch marinara.
Cheese Pizza Deep Dish
Piles of freshly shredded mozzarella
TAKE N BAKE PIZZAS
Mouthwatering, symphony of pepperoni, mushrooms, onions and green peppers
Grilled chicken, crisp real bacon, and classic creamy alfredo
Wonderful combination of ranch dressing, chicken and bacon
APPETIZERS
Mozzarella sticks deep fried until golden brown and perfectly melted through.
Hot, but not too hot...the perfect app to add to any order. Jalapeños filled with cream cheese and deep fried.
Meaty, crispy and full of flavor!
Tasty, meaty wings that will satisfy any wing enthusiast.
Garlic butter and Ropa's perfect blend of Italian seasoning
French fries with an extra crunchy batter! YUM!
Freshly baked breadsticks topped with Ropa's mix of Italian seasonings
Freshly shredded mozzarella, garlic butter, and Ropa's special Italian seasoning blend
SALADS
Perfect for a group gathering or family dinner (feeds approx. 4-6).
Heritage romaine lettuce mix, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, black olives, tomatoes, green peppers, and feta
Layers of grilled chicken, smoky bacon, and mozzarella, on a bed of fresh greens topped off with a side of ranch
Fresh romaine with a side of creamy Caesar dressing, garlic croutons, and shredded parmesan.
PASTA
A generous serving of fresh pasta made to order! Also includes two freshly baked garlic breadsticks.
A new twist on a classic! Ricotta and mozzarella cheeses rolled in a lasagna noodle and baked with your choice of sauce, add build-it toppings to give it your own twist!
CALZONES
Our made from scratch 12" crust filled with Italian cheeses and our delicious marinara sauce.
HOT SANDWICHES
Tender beef, melted mozzarella and your choice of hot giardiniera or sweet bell peppers then baked to perfection in a crusty Alpine sub roll
Tender beef, sautéed mushrooms, onions, and topped with mozzarella
Enjoy it plain, as is or add your favorite toppings piled high on our amazing slow roasted tender Italian beef
Our amazing garlic bread, topped with authentic marinara, zesty meatballs, and freshly shredded mozzarella...baked to perfection!
DESSERT
6 chocolate chip cookies, warm and baked to order - YUM!
A classic Italian dessert...creamy custard, lady finger cookies soaked in espresso and coffee liqueur and a dusting of cocoa powder to finish it off!
SIDES MISC
Add a printed menu along with the order
Beverages
