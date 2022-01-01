Ropa's Chicago Style Pizza
Locally owned and operated for over 25 years! We pride ourselves on serving only the freshest ingredients...from the freshly shredded cheese to the made from scratch dough and sauce.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
225670 Rib Mountain Drive • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
225670 Rib Mountain Drive
Wausau WI
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
HuHot Mongolian Grill
Create-your-own Asian Stir Fry!
Eagles Club 251
Come in and enjoy!
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. has served up its award-winning craft beer alongside local and global pub fare prepared from scratch. Madison's original brewpub features an ever-changing rotation of time-honored beer varieties, alongside experimental brews including cask-conditioned ales. Come. Sip. Stay. With four convenient Madison area locations and an outpost in Wausau, The Dane has a mission to make the community a great place to live, work and play.
Sam's Pizza - Schofield
You will receive a text message when it's ready! Then come inside, Pick Up your Pizza.
Our Dining Room is Open