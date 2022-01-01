Go
Ropa's Chicago Style Pizza

Locally owned and operated for over 25 years! We pride ourselves on serving only the freshest ingredients...from the freshly shredded cheese to the made from scratch dough and sauce.

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

225670 Rib Mountain Drive • $$

Avg 4 (352 reviews)

Popular Items

16" BYO Pizza$14.95
14" BYO Pizza$12.95
12" BYO Pizza$10.95
Garlic Breadsticks (5)$3.95
Freshly baked breadsticks topped with Ropa's mix of Italian seasonings
12" BYO Pizza - Deep Dish$14.95
18" BYO Pizza$16.95
Traditional Calzone$7.95
Our made from scratch 12" crust filled with Italian cheeses and our delicious marinara sauce.
12" Pizza Fries$10.95
Our thin crust brushed with garlic butter, loaded with our freshly shredded mozzarella and cut into strips. Perfect for dipping in our made from scratch marinara.
14" BYO Pizza - Deep Dish$17.95
Garlic Cheese Bread$4.95
Cheesy, garlic, buttery goodness baked fresh
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

225670 Rib Mountain Drive

Wausau WI

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

