RoRo BBQ

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3620 Stone Way N • $$

Avg 4.3 (2784 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef Brisket Sandwich$16.99
smoked beef brisket served on a cornmeal-dusted split top bun
Pork Ribs$26.00
half rack of dry rubbed baby back ribs, trimmed and smoked
Mac & Cheese
Pork Sliders$4.50
ShoeString Fries$4.50
Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.99
smoked pork shoulder on a cornmeal-dusted split top bun
BBQ Plate (3)$31.00
choose any combination of our house-smoked meats with either two sides or fries
Corn Bread$1.50
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$15.99
smoked pulled chicken thighs tossed in our house Sweet & Smokey sauce, served on a cornmeal-dusted split top bun
BBQ Plate (2)$26.00
choose from any combination of our smoked meats with either two sides or fries
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3620 Stone Way N

Seattle WA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
