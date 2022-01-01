Rory's Place

Jim and Rob's Fresh Grill

No reviews yet

Welcome to the Online Ordering website for Jim & Rob's Fresh Grill Ojai!

You're just a few clicks away from a tasty meal ready for Take Out or Delivery!

"Where we don't serve fast food, but healthy food as fast as we can!"

Here at Jim & Rob's, we've been happily dishing out healthy, delicious Mexican and American food for breakfast, lunch and dinner for over 20 years! We're proud to be voted Ojai's "Favorite Burrito", "Favorite Burger", and "Favorite Lunch Spot" many times over!

