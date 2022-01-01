Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Clovis
All of our locations feature a children's menu and a fun family atmosphere. Eat with us, pick up something to take home, or let us bring our Mexican food to you with our catering service. Enjoy the flavor and the atmosphere of the Mexican coast inside our dining room today!
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
1420 Clovis Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1420 Clovis Ave
Clovis CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Togo's
Corporate Location
Jamba
Life Better Blended
Colton's Social House
eat fresh • drink craft • be social
Toledo's Mexican Restaurant - Clovis
Come in and enjoy!