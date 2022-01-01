Go
Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Clovis

All of our locations feature a children's menu and a fun family atmosphere. Eat with us, pick up something to take home, or let us bring our Mexican food to you with our catering service. Enjoy the flavor and the atmosphere of the Mexican coast inside our dining room today!

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1420 Clovis Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (323 reviews)

Popular Items

1 Item Combination Plate$13.99
Choice 1 item - Enchilada, Taco, Burrito, Chile Relleno, or Tostada. Served with rice & beans
Chips & Salsa$1.95
3 Item Combination Plate$16.99
Choice 3 items - Enchilada, Taco, Burrito, Chile Relleno, or Tostada. Served with rice & beans
Nachos$10.99
Corn tortilla chips, melted cheese, refried beans, diced tomatoes, olives, guacamole & sour cream *Choice Of Any Meat +3.00
Machaca$12.99
Shredded beef mixed with scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, bell pepper and onion. Served with choice of Tortillas, Rice & Beans, or Home-style Potatoes
Selma Special$15.99
Two grilled steak tacos, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, tomatoes. Served with rice & beans
2 Item Combination Plate$15.99
Choice 2 items - Enchilada, Taco, Burrito, Chile Relleno, or Tostada. Served with rice & beans
Street Tacos$14.99
3 mini corn tortillas topped with your choice of asada, shredded chicken or shredded beef, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with rice & beans
Single Quesadilla Meal$11.99
Flour tortilla, Monterey Jack Cheese, with guacamole & sour cream *Choice Of Any Meat +2.00. Served with rice & beans
Fajitas Mixta$19.99
Chicken & Beef, bell peppers, onions, & tomatoes. Served with rice & beans
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1420 Clovis Ave

Clovis CA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
