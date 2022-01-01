Go
Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine - Fresno

All of our locations feature a children's menu and a fun family atmosphere. Eat with us, pick up something to take home, or let us bring our Mexican food to you with our catering service. Enjoy the flavor and the atmosphere of the Mexican coast inside our dining room today!

2057 W. Bullard Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

3 Item Combination Plate$16.99
Choice 3 items - Enchilada, Taco, Burrito, Chile Relleno, or Toastada All plates served with rice & beans
Street Tacos$14.99
3 mini corn tortillas topped with your choice of asada, shredded chicken or shredded beef, topped with onions and cilantro served with rice and beans
Small Guacamole$4.99
Fresh avocado blended with onions, tomatoes, cilantro.
1 Item Combination Plate$13.99
Choice 1 item - Enchilada, Taco, Burrito, Chile Relleno, or Toastada All plates served with rice & beans
Selma Special$15.99
Two grilled steak tacos, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, tomatoes
Chimichanga$14.99
Crispy flour tortilla, folded and deep fried with choice of meat filling, sauce, topped with guacamole and sour cream Choice of: Grilled veggies, ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken, chile verde, chile colorado, fajita meat, carne asada
Chips & Salsa$1.95
2 Item Combination Plate$15.99
Choice 2 items - Enchilada, Taco, Burrito, Chile Relleno, or Toastada All plates served with rice & beans
Albondiga Soup
Ground beef meatballs in broth with fresh carrots, squash, potatoes & celery. Served with rice and choice of tortillas
Tostada Compuesta$11.99
Flat, crispy corn tortilla filled with beans, rice, lettuce, olives & cheese. Topped with guacamole and sour cream *Choice Of Any Meat +2.00
Location

Fresno CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
