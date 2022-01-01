Go
Rosa Mexicano

Rosa Mexicano is a destination born of a unique vision. In our restaurants, you’ll experience upscale dining that honors Mexican heritage, culinary techniques, and the global explorations and inspirations of our founder, Josefina Howard.

TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

61 Columbus Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)

Popular Items

$ Mexican Rice$6.00
Gluten-free
Chicken Flautas$12.00
Pulled all-natural chicken, shaved cabbage, crema, queso fresco, tomatillo-avocado salsa. Two per order.
Gluten-free
Enchilada Trio$32.00
Build three each of your favorite Enchiladas, served with rice.
Choose Protein for each
cheese, chicken, brisket, mushroom or duck
Choose Sauce for each
mole, red guajillo, salsa verde, or tomatillo salsa verde
Enchiladas - Chihuahua Cheese_$19.00
Filled with Chihuahua cheese. Choice of mole poblano, salsa verde or classic red guajillo chile sauce. Two per order served with rice.
Vegetarian
Chicken Tortilla Soup$11.00
Red chile chicken, pasilla chile broth, crispy corn tortilla strips, avocado, queso fresco
Gluten-free
$ Black Beans$6.00
Cotija cheese, crema, pico de gallo
Gluten-free
Chips & Salsa Delivery$4.00
Warm corn tortilla chips with roasted tomato salsa
Gluten-Free
Guacamole Delivery$16.00
Made fresh to order with warm corn tortilla chips and roasted tomato salsa. Choose your spice level from mild to extra spicy
Gluten-Free
Quesadilla$12.00
Chihuahua cheese in a flour tortilla, crema, pico de gallo, Cotija cheese
Gluten-Free option - choose Cauliflower Cassava tortilla
Enchiladas - Roasted Chicken Suizas_$23.00
Tomatillo salsa verde, Chihuahua cheese, crema, cilantro, onion. Two per order served with rice.
Gluten-free
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

61 Columbus Ave

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
