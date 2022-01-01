Go
The Rosa Restaurant

Family-friendly Portsmouth Icon

70 State Street

Popular Items

14" Cheese Pizza$14.00
Meatballs$8.00
Order of 3 house made meatballs in marinara sauce
Garlic Knots$8.00
Freshly baked dough tied in knots and tossed in garlic butter and served with our house made marinara
Chicken Piccata$18.00
Capers, garlic, shallots, mushrooms, lemon, white wine, herbs, choice of pasta
Penne Red Pepper Cream Sauce$16.00
A creamy red pepper and roasted garlic cheese sauce
Arancini$10.00
Fried risotto balls, seasonal ingredients, marinara for dipping
Garlic Bread$6.00
Baked Italian bread, garlic butter, house marinara
Add: Mozzarella cheese + 2.00
Chicken Parmigiana$18.00
Pan fried chicken, The Rosa marinara, marinated fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, choice of pasta
Fettucine Alfredo$15.00
A creamy four cheese sauce tossed with fettuccini
Location

70 State Street

Portsmouth NH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
