Rosalia

Fast casual pizzeria, with Italian and Mediterranean fare.

2811 West 43rd St

Popular Items

Roasted Broccolini$13.00
Pine nut tahina, toasted pine nuts, green chermoula, pecorino
Funghi$18.00
Mushrooms, gruyere, porcini crema, scallions, chili flake
Chopped$14.00
Oregano vin, romaine, pepperoncini, carrot, tomato, sunflower seeds, chevre, onions
Bianca$17.00
Fresh mozzarella, lemon ricotta, arugula, pecorino, chili flake
Margherita$15.00
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil
Caesar$15.00
Kale, anchovy vinaigrette, black pepper yogurt, parmesan, bread crumbs
Cheese$14.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
Pepperoni$18.00
Tomato, mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni
Salsiccia$19.00
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, sausage, serrano, cilantro
Cavolo Nero$17.00
Kale, smoked mozzarella, fresno, bacon, hot honey
Location

2811 West 43rd St

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
