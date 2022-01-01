Rosalies Grill
Enjoy
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
1901 Scotland Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1901 Scotland Ave
Chambersburg PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cafe Del Sol
California Pizzeria
Roy-Pitz Brewing Company
The Stube is an American brewpub & restaurant located above the Roy-Pitz Brewery in historic Chambersburg featuring Roy-Pitz Liquid Art, American pub fare and entertainment.
Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
Hickory Ridge Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!