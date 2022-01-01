Go
Rosalies Grill

Enjoy

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

1901 Scotland Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (117 reviews)

Popular Items

Beer Battered Fries$4.50
Customize the way you like!
16" Large Build Your Own Pizza$12.00
"Grande" mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce and, Rosalie's fresh dough. The rest is up to you. (8 slices)
Cheeseburger Sub$8.95
Two Hamburger patties with American Cheese on Rosalie's Bread. Customize the way you like!
14" Medium Build Your Own Pizza$11.00
"Grande" mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce and, Rosalie's fresh dough. The rest is up to you. (6 slices)
Bread$2.00
Rosalie's Fresh Homemade Bread.
Fresh Cut Fries$4.50
Rosalie's fresh cut fries. Customize the way you like!
Rosalie's Italian Stallion Sub$9.00
Includes Ham, Salami, and Provolone Cheese on Rosalie's bread. Customize the way you like!
Amanda's Salad$10.95
Amanda Salad with Iceberg lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ham, Tomato, Boiled Egg, Red Beets, Swiss Cheese served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Rosalie's Chicken Caesar$10.95
Classic Chicken Caesar Salad with Romaine Lettuce on Rosalie's Parmesan Shell served with Croutons & Parmesan cheese. Served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
Cheese Steak$9.50
Shaved Steak with American Cheese on Rosalie's Bread. Customize the way you like!
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1901 Scotland Ave

Chambersburg PA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
