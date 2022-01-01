Go
Toast

Rosaria's Italian Kitchen

An Italian Restaurant nestled in Kennesaw, GA serving great pizza and Italian dishes.

3103 Cobb Parkway NW Suite 105

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Parm$18.00
Calzone$11.00
Pasta & Sauce$13.00
16" Cheese$16.50
Lasagna$17.00
House Salad$4.00
Meatball Sub$12.00
Made with Beef. No Pork.
Spaghetti and Meatballs$17.00
12" Cheese$12.75
Eggplant Parm$15.00
See full menu

Location

3103 Cobb Parkway NW Suite 105

Kennesaw GA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Guston Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Capo’s NY Pizza & Italian Ristorante

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bar North

No reviews yet

Local bar/restaurant with great fresh food, Great atmosphere, sports bar. Come and enjoy

The Fountain

No reviews yet

We are a laid-back cocktail bar and quick, counter service restaurant that aims to be a hub for all members of Acworth's community.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston