Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina

Since 1992, Rosario’s has served as the anchor business for the historic Southtown/King William area.
The award-winning restaurant, owned and operated by local restaurateur Lisa Wong, owes much of its success to our loyal and dedicated restaurant family and to our biggest fans, our patrons.
Our menu combines traditional south-of-the-border dishes with authentic house specialties, all prepared with a contemporary twist. Guest favorites include shrimp nachos, fish tacos, ceviche, tacos callejeros, parrillas and specialty margaritas.
Lisa’s restaurant career began in 1981 when, at age 18, she opened Lisa’s Mexican Restaurant to instant success. Three decades later she is the creator of numerous successful restaurant concepts in San Antonio.
Local food critics have consistently voted Rosario’s “Best Mexican Restaurant” in San Antonio, “Best Neighborhood Restaurant/Downtown-Southtown,” and Critics’ Choice for “Best Restaurant to Take Out-of-Town Guests.”

910 S Alamo Street

Popular Items

Enchiladas Suizas$13.95
Two chicken filled enchiladas topped with a white wine cream sauce and a dab of creama fresca.
Enchiladas Verdes de Pollo y Elote$13.95
Two chiken filled enchiladas topped with tomatillo corn sauce, monterey jack cheese and crema fresca.
Enchiladas de Queso$13.95
Three cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne and cheese
Sopa de Fideo$9.95
Vermicelli pasta in a light and flavorful tomato broth, sprinkled with queso fresco and cilantro. (whole beans or picadillo optional)
Fire Roasted Salsa & Chips$1.99
Queso Rosario's$8.95
Chihahua style creamy cheese dip served with tostadas.
Enchiladas de Mole$13.95
Two chicken filled enchiladas topped with our peanut mole sauce and monterey jack cheese and crema fresca.
Angelica's Ceviche Fino$10.95
Delicate white fish, red onions and jalapeno peppers marinated in fresh lime juice & tossed in an oregano vinaigrette. Served with avocado, cinantro & tostadas.
Sopa de Tortilla (sopa de lima)$9.95
A rich chicken broth flavored with lime. Garnished with fried tortilla strips, shredded chicken, avocado, cilantro and queso fresco.
FLOUR TORT (1)$0.25
Location

910 S Alamo Street

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 11:00 pm
