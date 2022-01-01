Go
Rosa's Kitchen

Rosa's Kitchen strives on customer service, consistency, and quality food. We offer meal delivery & catering to meet your needs. Puerto Rican, Southern Food & More! Dine in and experience what it's like to be part of the family!

5015 Hwy. 33

Popular Items

BEEF EMPANADA$4.00
YELLOW RICE W/BEANS (ARROZ AMARILLO CON HABICHUELAS)$4.99
GARLIC SHRIMP EMPANADA$4.25
PASTEL$4.00
ROASTED PORK (PERNIL)$10.99
CUBAN (CUBANO) SANDWICH$9.99
GUAVA & CHEESE$4.25
STUFFED BEEF FRIED POTATO (RELLENO DE PAPA DE RES)$3.99
CHICKEN EMPANADA$4.00
BANANA/YUCCA BEEF FRITTER (ALCAPURRIA)$4.00
Location

5015 Hwy. 33

Wall NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
