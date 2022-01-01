Go
Rosa's Pizza

We provide delicious homemade cuisine. Our homemade sausage and meatballs are unsurpassed by anyone else. We deliver, accept credit card and cater too. Check out our website for menus and coupons

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

8185 Avery Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (635 reviews)

Popular Items

Sm Tossed Salad$4.95
LG Thick Crust Pizza$12.95
XL Trad Crust Pizza$13.95
Lg Tossed Salad$5.95
12 Wings$12.95
LG Trad Crust Pizza$10.95
LG Thin Crust Pizza$10.95
Homemade Cheesy Bread$6.95
6 Wings$6.95
SM Trad Crust Pizza$7.95
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

8185 Avery Rd

Broadview Heights OH

Sunday2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday2:30 pm - 8:30 pm
