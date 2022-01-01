Go
Rosatoro Restaurant & Pisco Bar is contemporary restaurant brining authentic flavors of the Peruvian cuisine to the world. From spicy ceviches to Pisco Sours, Rosatoro aims to provide a warm experience to all foodies and travelers.

35-02 Ditmars Blvd

Popular Items

EMPANADAS$14.00
PASSION FRUIT JUICE$3.50
ARROZ CHAUFA$15.00
QUINOA AVOCADO SALAD$17.00
Aji DE GALLINA$22.00
PASSION FRUIT SUFLEE$9.00
CEVICHE DE CAMARON$26.00
CHICHARON SLIDERS$16.00
LOMO SALTADO$27.00
AJI CRUSTED PULPO$28.00
Location

35-02 Ditmars Blvd

Astoria NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
