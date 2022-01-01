Rosatoro
Rosatoro Restaurant & Pisco Bar is contemporary restaurant brining authentic flavors of the Peruvian cuisine to the world. From spicy ceviches to Pisco Sours, Rosatoro aims to provide a warm experience to all foodies and travelers.
35-02 Ditmars Blvd
Astoria NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 12:00 am
