23-01 31st Street

No reviews yet

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird powered by Bareburger is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

