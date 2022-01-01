Roscoe's Tacos Online Carry Out
Come in and enjoy!
642 S Madison Avenue
Popular Items
Location
642 S Madison Avenue
Greenwood IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Roscoe’s Tacos
Come in and enjoy!
The NY Slice
An authentic taste of New York with slices so big you gotta fold 'em!
Jashan Indian Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
Don Cuervo Tacos & Brews
Come for the tacos, Stay for the Brews!