Chicken sandwiches in Roscommon

Matt's Lake Street Grill and Pizzeria
312 Lake Street, Roscommon
|Avocado Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with soup chips fries or coleslaw.
|Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Fried chicken breast tossed in hot honey sauce topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.
The Polar Parlor Pizza & Ice Cream
303 W Higgins Lake Dr, Roscommon
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Crispy breaded chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
|#3 Crispy Chicken Sandwich Meal
|$11.99
Crispy breaded chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo on a brioche bun. Served with french fries and a 16oz fountain beverage of your choice.