Chicken sandwiches in Roscommon

Roscommon restaurants
Roscommon restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Matt's Lake Street Grill and Pizzeria

312 Lake Street, Roscommon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.
Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served with soup chips fries or coleslaw.
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fried chicken breast tossed in hot honey sauce topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.
More about Matt's Lake Street Grill and Pizzeria
The Polar Parlor Pizza & Ice Cream

303 W Higgins Lake Dr, Roscommon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Crispy breaded chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
#3 Crispy Chicken Sandwich Meal$11.99
Crispy breaded chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo on a brioche bun. Served with french fries and a 16oz fountain beverage of your choice.
More about The Polar Parlor Pizza & Ice Cream

