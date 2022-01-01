Chicken tenders in Roscommon
Roscommon restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Matt's Lake Street Grill and Pizzeria
Matt's Lake Street Grill and Pizzeria
312 Lake Street, Roscommon
|Kid Chicken Tenders
|$6.99
Two tender chicken breast pieces with your choice of dipping sauce. Includes your choice side and fruit snacks.
|Chicken Tenders Dinner
|$13.99
Five crispy breaded chicken tenderloins. Served with your choice of potato, dinner roll and soup or salad.
|Kid's Chicken Tenders
|$6.99
Two tender chicken breast pieces with your choice of dipping sauce. Includes your choice of a kid-sized beverage, one side and fruit snacks.
More about The Polar Parlor Pizza & Ice Cream
The Polar Parlor Pizza & Ice Cream
303 W Higgins Lake Dr, Roscommon
|#6 Chicken Tenders Meal
|$11.99
Four crispy-breaded and golden-fried chicken tenderloins. Served with your choice of dipping sauce. Served with french fries and a 16oz fountain beverage of your choice.
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
Four crispy-breaded and golden-fried chicken tenderloins. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.