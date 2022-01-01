Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Roscommon

Roscommon restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Matt's Lake Street Grill and Pizzeria image

 

Matt's Lake Street Grill and Pizzeria

312 Lake Street, Roscommon

Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
Crispy breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.
Avocado Chicken Wrap$10.99
Crispy Chicken Wrap$9.99
Crispy breaded chicken with cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.
Cutriver Grill image

 

Cutriver Grill

1136 E Higgins Lake Drive, Roscommon

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
