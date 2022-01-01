Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Roscommon

Roscommon restaurants that serve italian subs

Matt's Lake Street Grill and Pizzeria image

 

Matt's Lake Street Grill and Pizzeria

312 Lake Street, Roscommon

Takeout
Italian Sub$9.99
Hard salami, pastrami, pepperoni and provolone on a toasted sub bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and Italian dressing. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.
Italian Sub image

 

The Polar Parlor Pizza & Ice Cream

303 W Higgins Lake Dr, Roscommon

TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Sub$9.99
Hard salami, pastrami, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese baked in a fresh sub bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with a side of Italian dressing.
#8 Italian Sub Meal$12.99
Hard salami, pastrami, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese baked in a fresh sub bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with a side of Italian dressing. Served with french fries and a 16oz fountain beverage of your choice.
