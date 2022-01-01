Italian subs in Roscommon
Matt's Lake Street Grill and Pizzeria
312 Lake Street, Roscommon
|Italian Sub
|$9.99
Hard salami, pastrami, pepperoni and provolone on a toasted sub bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and Italian dressing. Served with soup, chips, fries or coleslaw.
The Polar Parlor Pizza & Ice Cream
303 W Higgins Lake Dr, Roscommon
|Italian Sub
|$9.99
Hard salami, pastrami, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese baked in a fresh sub bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with a side of Italian dressing.
|#8 Italian Sub Meal
|$12.99
Hard salami, pastrami, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese baked in a fresh sub bun. Topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with a side of Italian dressing. Served with french fries and a 16oz fountain beverage of your choice.