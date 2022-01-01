Go
Rose Alley Ale House

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

94 Front Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of Fries$2.99
Caesar Wrap$8.99
Chopped romaine lettuce and croutons tossed with a Tuscan Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese in a wheat wrap
Linguica Egg Rolls$12.99
3 hand-made egg rolls, stuffed with ground linguica, onion, red and green peppers, and a 3-cheese blend
1 Lb Boneless Tenders$13.99
Comes with up to 2 sauces or dry rubs and 1 side of blue cheese or ranch.
Philly Cheesesteak Wrap$13.99
Premium shaved steak and melted American cheese in a wheat wrap loaded with sautéed onions, mushrooms, peppers, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Fried chicken tossed in your level of heat, wrapped up with lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, and bleu cheese dressing
Fish Tacos$14.99
Locally sourced fried haddock in two soft tortillashells topped with shredded lettuce tomatoes,cheddar jack cheese, and our chipotle aioli
2 Lb Boneless Tenders$23.99
Comes with up to 4 sauces or dry rubs and 2 sides of blue cheese or ranch.
Basket of French Fries$5.99
Basket of French fries.
1/2 Lb Boneless Tenders$8.99
Comes with 1 sauce or dry rub and 1 side of blue cheese or ranch.
Live Music
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

94 Front Street

New Bedford MA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
