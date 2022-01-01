Go
The Rose Estb.

235 S 400 W

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Brunch Bowl$13.00
roasted then chilled summer squash, broccolini and carrots served with millet tabbouleh, muhammara, pickled onion, sweetie drop peppers and two soft boiled eggs or avocado. get both for an additional $2
Matcha Latte$4.00
Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
from-scratch buttermilk biscuit, house bacon jam, soft-scrambled eggs, tomato and microgreen salad *substitute a house gluten free biscuit for $1
Chorizo Frittata$9.00
chorizo, onion, roasted red pepper, garlic and rosemary baked together with sheeps feta and served with a side of greens. side of toast recommended
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Valrhona Chocolate Chips, Fleur De Sel
The Avocado Tartine (V)$9.00
classic smashed avocado, lemon chips, olive oil drizzle, fleur de sel
Just Avocado Toast$7.00
smashed avocado on toast with house anything seasoning, evoo drizzle and microgreens
*Make it gluten-free! +$1.5
Mocha$4.50
12oz double shot espresso and house Valhrona chocolate syrup with milk. Served hot or iced.
Latte$4.00
12oz double shot espresso with milk. Served hot or iced.
Location

235 S 400 W

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
