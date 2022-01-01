Rosebay
ABOUT US
Rosebay is a service of Thurston
Southern Catering, offering a limited but diverse menu of single serving and family-style meals (4 servings), house baked desserts, and locally sourced groceries.
Our easy reheat meals include a variety of plant-based, gluten-free, and protein-based options to please many palates!
GIVING BACK
Rosebay has identified opportunities to give back to our Charleston-area community, a community which has so generously supported this platform to thrive successfully. We will apply proceeds weekly to feeding parties in need such as seniors, children, and many others in our local community. Join us is feeding our neighbors in need, simply by feeding your family and friends.
Pick-Up/Carryout Window: 12:00pm - 6pm
Delivery Window: 12:00pm - 6pm
(843) 352-2099
1033 Wappoo Road, Suite A
Charleston, SC 29407
orders@rosebaychs.com
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
