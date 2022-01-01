Go
ABOUT US
Rosebay is a service of Thurston
Southern Catering, offering a limited but diverse menu of single serving and family-style meals (4 servings), house baked desserts, and locally sourced groceries.
Our easy reheat meals include a variety of plant-based, gluten-free, and protein-based options to please many palates!
GIVING BACK
Rosebay has identified opportunities to give back to our Charleston-area community, a community which has so generously supported this platform to thrive successfully. We will apply proceeds weekly to feeding parties in need such as seniors, children, and many others in our local community. Join us is feeding our neighbors in need, simply by feeding your family and friends.
Pick-Up/Carryout Window: 12:00pm - 6pm
Delivery Window: 12:00pm - 6pm
(843) 352-2099
1033 Wappoo Road, Suite A
Charleston, SC 29407
orders@rosebaychs.com

1033 Wappoo Road Suite B

Popular Items

Family Supper - Cajun Picnic$59.00
**ONLY AVAILABLE FOR FRI 4/24 + SAT 4/25 CARRYOUT OR DELIVERY**
Served with
- Gumbo - Andouille Sausage, Tarvin's Shem Creek Shrimp, Crawfish, Trinity, Filé
- Dirty Rice with Wild Ramps - Carolina Gold Rice, Pork, Trinity, Cajun Spice, Benne Seeds
- Muffaletta Sandwich - Shaved Italian Meats, Provolone, Olive Salad
- Bananas Foster Bread Pudding -
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Box$40.00
**ONLY AVAILABLE WEDS CARRYOUT OR DELIVERY ONLY**
Mixed 10 piece Chicken Box, Baked Mac and Cheese, Sweet Coleslaw, Tomato-Cucumber-Local Corn Salad
**DELIVERY WINDOW SUBJECT TO CHANGE**
Family Supper - Italian Feast$59.00
Served with
- House Baked Ciabatta + "Fully Garnished" Olive Oil Dip
- "Italian Sub" Salad - Crisp Romaine, Tomatoes, Sweet Peppers, Shaved Italian Meats. Provolone, Ciabatta Croutons, and Herb+Garlic Vinaigrette
- Crispy Chicken Parmesan - Topped with 8-hour Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
- Angel Hair Pasta with 8-hour Red Sauce
- Baked Pasta with Artichokes, Spinach, and Cured Tomatoes in a Pesto Garlic Cream
- Classic Cannolis - Sweet Ricotta Filling + Chocolate Chips
**DELIVERY WINDOW SUBJECT TO CHANGE - WE WILL CONTACT YOU 24 HRS BEFORE YOUR DELIVERY TO CONFIRM**
Storey Farm Brown Eggs$6.00
1 dozen (12 eggs)
Double Chocolate Sea Salt Cookies$9.50
1 dozen fresh baked signature cookies
Greek Yogurt Parfait (V+GF)$5.00
Maple Greek Yogurt, Fresh Berries, Housemade Granola
Family Supper - Father's Day$59.00
**ONLY AVAILABLE FOR SATURDAY 6/20 CARRYOUT OR DELIVERY**
Package includes: MINI LOBSTER ROLLS (Lemon Chive Aioli, Fresh Lobster)
ROMAINE WEDGE SALAD (Crispy Country Ham, Heirloom Tomatoes, Blue Cheese,
Green Garlic Buttermilk), BLACK GARLIC BEEF SHORT RIBS (Slow-Braised),
LOADED RED SMASHED POTATOES (Crispy Bacon, Sour Cream, Whipped Butter, Scallions), ROASTED ASPARAGUS (Roasted Garlic Lemon Butter), GARLIC CIABATTA, REESE'S ICEBOX PIE (Oreo Crust, Peanut Butter/Coconut Filling,
Garnished with Chocolate Ganache)
**DELIVERY WINDOW SUBJECT TO CHANGE - WE WILL CONTACT YOU 24 HRS BEFORE YOUR DELIVERY TO CONFIRM**
Whipped Feta Dip (V)$10.00
Served with Spiced Honey, Pita Chips, and Vegetable Crudite
Charcuterie + Artisan Cheese Board$13.00
Served with Assorted Crackers, Honey, Dijon Mustard, and Jam
Black Garlic Meatloaf$13.00
Golden Mashed Potatoes, Beef Gravy, and Roasted Vegetables
1033 Wappoo Road Suite B

Charleston SC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
