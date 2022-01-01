Go
Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar

Historic landmark in Somerville's Davis Square offering elevated American fare, craft beer & cocktails, and the area's most popular brunch!

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

381 Summer Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (1219 reviews)

Popular Items

House Mac + Cheese$14.00
four cheese mornay, garlic breadcrumb, scallion
French Dip$17.00
house rubbed top round beef, gruyere cheese, carmelized onion, french roll, beef au jus
Side Mac + Cheese$6.00
four cheese bechamel with elbow pasta
Caesar Salad$11.00
baby romaine, cherry tomato, shaved parmesan, sourdough croutons, house caesar dressing, crisped onion strings
Nashville Hot Chicken$16.00
breaded & fried chicken thigh, nashville hot rub, lettuce, tomato, kewpie
mayo, brioche bun
Chicken + Waffle$18.00
fried chicken thigh, bacon, scallion, jalapeno, calabrian chili, maple cream
Crispy Ranch Chicken BLT$16.00
breaded & fried chicken thigh, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato,
house ranch dressing, brioche bun
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$12.00
fried brussels sprouts, oranges, bacon, cilantro, blood orange "mojo"
Rosebud Cheeseburger$17.00
cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, iceburg lettuce, tomato, shaved
red onion, wicked good sauce, brioche bun
Cubano$16.00
roasted pork shoulder, hickory smoked ham, pickled jalapeño, sweet
chipotle mustard, dill pickles, french roll
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

381 Summer Street

Somerville MA

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

