Rosebud Naperville
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
22 E Chicago Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
22 E Chicago Ave
Naperville IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Zade's Lounge
At Zade’s Lounge, we believe sophistication is a dish best served in moderation. We believe in sipping an old fashioned on polished leather while football plays on the big screen. While old friends may raise a toast with single malt, they welcome new friends with a round of cold ones. We know that life tends to get more buttoned up as it goes along, but often times its greatest joys come from undoing a button or two. So, pull up a seat, grab a drink, and order something delicious. Tonight is only as sophisticated as you make it.
Empire Burgers & Brew
Naperville's hottest restaurant ft. a retractable rooftop bar, insane craft burgers, whiskey & BEER!
Firecakes
Small-batch, craft donuts handmade daily.