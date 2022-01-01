Go
Rosebud Naperville

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

22 E Chicago Ave • $$

Avg 3.5 (235 reviews)

Popular Items

Rigatoni Vodka$20.95
Chicken Parmesan$28.95
Gnocchi Bolognese$23.95
Minestrone$6.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs$21.95
Garlic Bread$6.95
Fettuccine Alfredo$20.95
Caesar Salad$15.95
Eggplant Salad$19.95
Chopped Salad$17.95
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

22 E Chicago Ave

Naperville IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
