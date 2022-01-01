Go
Toast

Rosebud Steakhouse

Come in and enjoy!

192 E Walton St.

No reviews yet

Location

192 E Walton St.

chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Comedy Bar Chicago

No reviews yet

Stand-up comedy venue located on the 3rd floor of The Original Gino's East of Chicago.

MBurger

No reviews yet

M Burger

Marisol Restaurant and Bar

No reviews yet

Marisol, the new restaurant and bar at the MCA, features innovative flavors from Chicago chef Jason Hammel in an immersive art environment designed by internationally renowned artist Chris Ofili.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston