Rosebud Steakhouse
Come in and enjoy!
192 E Walton St.
Location
192 E Walton St.
chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Comedy Bar Chicago
Stand-up comedy venue located on the 3rd floor of The Original Gino's East of Chicago.
MBurger
M Burger
Marisol Restaurant and Bar
Marisol, the new restaurant and bar at the MCA, features innovative flavors from Chicago chef Jason Hammel in an immersive art environment designed by internationally renowned artist Chris Ofili.
Jamba
Jamba Juice