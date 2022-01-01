Go
Rosebud Steakhouse

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

192 E Walton • $$$

Avg 4.7 (3257 reviews)

Popular Items

House Salad$9.00
Chopped Salad$14.00
French Fries$8.00
8 oz Filet$48.00
Cauliflower Au Gratin$12.00
Asparagus$13.00
Prime Burger$18.00
Garlic Bread$5.00
Caesar Salad$14.00
Mashed Potatoes$12.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Formal
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

192 E Walton

Chicago IL

Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

