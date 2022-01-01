The Rosecomb
Rosecomb is built in a 1920's cottage in the historic Riverview neighborhood of North Chattanooga. We deal in straightforward spirits, real southern food, and good times.
921 Barton Ave
Attributes and Amenities
Location
921 Barton Ave
Chattanooga TN
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Daily Ration
Like taking a vacation the length of a meal.
FIAMMA pizza company
| Authentic Neapolitan and Sicilian style pizza | Pizza with Heritage | OPEN EVERYDAY 11AM - 10PM
Milk & Honey Chattanooga
Thank you for joining us! Questions, comments or praise : Milkandhoneychattanooga.com
Albatross Golf Sim & Bar
Golf simulators with beer, wine, draft cocktails, and delicious food!