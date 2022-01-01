Go
Toast

The Rosecomb

Rosecomb is built in a 1920's cottage in the historic Riverview neighborhood of North Chattanooga. We deal in straightforward spirits, real southern food, and good times.

921 Barton Ave

Avg 4.8 (30 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering

Location

921 Barton Ave

Chattanooga TN

Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Daily Ration

No reviews yet

Like taking a vacation the length of a meal.

FIAMMA pizza company

No reviews yet

| Authentic Neapolitan and Sicilian style pizza | Pizza with Heritage | OPEN EVERYDAY 11AM - 10PM

Milk & Honey Chattanooga

No reviews yet

Thank you for joining us! Questions, comments or praise : Milkandhoneychattanooga.com

Albatross Golf Sim & Bar

No reviews yet

Golf simulators with beer, wine, draft cocktails, and delicious food!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston