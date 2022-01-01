Go
Rosedale Kitchen and Bar

LUNCH: Tuesday -- Friday | 11am-2pm
DINNER: Tuesday -- Saturday | 5pm–9pm
BRUNCH: Saturday & Sunday | 10am-2pm
Curbside/Delivery: Tuesday – Thursday 5pm – 8pm , Friday–Saturday 5pm–8:30pm

3800 N. Lamar Blvd

Popular Items

Kids Pasta Pomodoro$6.00
noodles, tomato basil sauce, parmesan
Yellowfin Tuna Bowl$22.00
Ahi tuna, sushi rice, edamame, seaweed salad, pickled cucumber, avocado, cilantro, poke ponzu, ginger, toasted sesame seeds, RKB aioli (GF, DF)
Wild Mushrooms$8.00
Sauteed wild mushrooms, garden herbs, garlic, white wine, butter (gf) (vg)
Kids Cheesy Slider$8.00
cheese slider, fries, fruit
Kids Roasted Salmon$9.00
buttered rice, steamed edamame
Braised Short Ribs$28.00
Rosewood Ranch Wagyu Short ribs, sauteed local mushrooms, carrot & cauliflower puree, and demi-glaze (GF)
Seasonal Burrata$12.00
creamy burrata cheese, seasonal fruit, pickled cucumber, marinated tomatoes, herbs, sherry glaze, pepitas, grilled sourdough (V)
Pan Roasted Salmon$25.00
seared crispy skin salmon, sweet potato noodles, wilted spinach, carrots, shiitake mushroom, tamari sauce (DF, GF)
Rosedale Salad$13.00
spring mix, arugula, watermelon radish, carrots, breakfast radish, green goddess dressing (V, GF)
Rosedale Salad$13.00
spring mix, arugula, watermelon radish, carrots, breakfast radish, green goddess dressing
(V, GF)
Location

3800 N. Lamar Blvd

Austin TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
