Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
Rosedale
/
Rosedale
/
Calamari
Rosedale restaurants that serve calamari
Sandz Cafe In-House Delivery
234-32 Merrick Blvd,, Rosedale
No reviews yet
Calamari
$12.50
Cajun seasoned squid crispy fried or succulently steamed.
More about Sandz Cafe In-House Delivery
12.6 Lounge
253-06 Rockaway Boulevard, Rosedale
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$13.00
More about 12.6 Lounge
Browse other tasty dishes in Rosedale
Quesadillas
Jerk Chicken
Salmon
More near Rosedale to explore
Jamaica
Avg 3.6
(20 restaurants)
Franklin Square
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Lynbrook
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Floral Park
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Cedarhurst
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Queens Village
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Springfield Gardens
No reviews yet
Elmont
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2093 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(402 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(446 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1050 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1627 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(243 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(82 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston