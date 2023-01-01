Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Rosedale

Go
Rosedale restaurants
Toast

Rosedale restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

 

Sandz Cafe In-House Delivery

234-32 Merrick Blvd,, Rosedale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari$12.50
Cajun seasoned squid crispy fried or succulently steamed.
More about Sandz Cafe In-House Delivery
Banner pic

 

12.6 Lounge

253-06 Rockaway Boulevard, Rosedale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$13.00
More about 12.6 Lounge

Browse other tasty dishes in Rosedale

Quesadillas

Jerk Chicken

Salmon

Map

More near Rosedale to explore

Jamaica

Avg 3.6 (20 restaurants)

Franklin Square

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Lynbrook

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Floral Park

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Cedarhurst

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Queens Village

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Springfield Gardens

No reviews yet

Elmont

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2093 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (446 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1050 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1627 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (243 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston