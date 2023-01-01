Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Quesadillas in
Rosedale
/
Rosedale
/
Quesadillas
Rosedale restaurants that serve quesadillas
Halal Bros Grill - Rosedale
247-14 S Conduit Ave, Rosedale
No reviews yet
Chx Quesadilla
$9.00
Grilled Chx Quesadilla
$10.00
Jerk Chx Quesadilla
$9.00
More about Halal Bros Grill - Rosedale
12.6 Lounge
253-06 Rockaway Boulevard, Rosedale
No reviews yet
Chicken Quesadilla
$10.00
More about 12.6 Lounge
