Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Rosedale

Go
Rosedale restaurants
Toast

Rosedale restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Halal Bros Grill - Rosedale

247-14 S Conduit Ave, Rosedale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chx Quesadilla$9.00
Grilled Chx Quesadilla$10.00
Jerk Chx Quesadilla$9.00
More about Halal Bros Grill - Rosedale
Banner pic

 

12.6 Lounge

253-06 Rockaway Boulevard, Rosedale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
More about 12.6 Lounge

Browse other tasty dishes in Rosedale

Jerk Chicken

Map

More near Rosedale to explore

Jamaica

Avg 3.6 (20 restaurants)

Franklin Square

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lynbrook

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Floral Park

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Cedarhurst

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Queens Village

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Springfield Gardens

No reviews yet

Elmont

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2082 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (446 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1046 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1616 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (243 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston