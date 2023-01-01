Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Rosedale

Go
Rosedale restaurants
Toast

Rosedale restaurants that serve salmon

Consumer pic

 

Halal Bros Grill - Rosedale

247-14 S Conduit Ave, Rosedale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Jerk Salmon Over Rice Combo$17.00
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
More about Halal Bros Grill - Rosedale
Item pic

 

Sandz Cafe In-House Delivery

234-32 Merrick Blvd,, Rosedale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon$22.50
There are many marvellous ways to enjoy our wild-caught salmon, plus we give you 2 free sides to complete your Salmon dinner.
Salmon Bites$14.00
8oz Salmon cubed, marinated in a honey sesame soy sauce, pan seared to seal in the flavour, tossed in house-glazed and topped with roasted sesame seeds.
More about Sandz Cafe In-House Delivery

Browse other tasty dishes in Rosedale

Jerk Chicken

Quesadillas

Calamari

Map

More near Rosedale to explore

Jamaica

Avg 3.6 (20 restaurants)

Franklin Square

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Lynbrook

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Floral Park

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Cedarhurst

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Queens Village

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Springfield Gardens

No reviews yet

Elmont

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2093 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (402 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (446 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1050 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1627 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (243 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston