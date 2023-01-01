Salmon in Rosedale
Rosedale restaurants that serve salmon
More about Halal Bros Grill - Rosedale
Halal Bros Grill - Rosedale
247-14 S Conduit Ave, Rosedale
|Jerk Salmon Over Rice Combo
|$17.00
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
More about Sandz Cafe In-House Delivery
Sandz Cafe In-House Delivery
234-32 Merrick Blvd,, Rosedale
|Salmon
|$22.50
There are many marvellous ways to enjoy our wild-caught salmon, plus we give you 2 free sides to complete your Salmon dinner.
|Salmon Bites
|$14.00
8oz Salmon cubed, marinated in a honey sesame soy sauce, pan seared to seal in the flavour, tossed in house-glazed and topped with roasted sesame seeds.