Rosedale Brick Oven

Italian restaurant specializing in authentic Italian pasta, seafood and meat dishes. Wood fired brick oven pizzas napoletana baked in our oven, there is no other taste like it. Italian dishes made with a NY touch from Brooklyn to Queens to Long Island. Lunch specials and happy hours.
We created a menu featuring the dishes everyone knew and enjoyed growing up in our neighborhoods. Pizzas cooked with Caputo flour, D.O.P. San Marzano tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella and Fresh Basil. All cooked in a wood fired brick oven to give it the same taste as a pizza eaten at a cafe in Naples, Italia. Sauces, using fresh ingredients and cooked to order, creating a taste our Nonni would love. Home made bread, prepared and baked daily. Come visit us and be part of our family, for a true authentic Italian experience. Photos, videos and sounds of old times past, along with our delicious food aromas, create an ambiance you will grow to love.

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105 • $$

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
A refreshing blend of arugula, tomatoes, red onions & shaved Parmigiana in a lemon citronette.
Della Casa
Mixed greens, carrots red onions, cucumber & Roma tomatoes. Dressing options: house vinaigrette, raspberry vinaigrette or balsamic vinegar with extra virgin olive oil.
Spinach & Sausage Pizza$17.95
12". San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh spinach, Italian sausage, fresh mozzarella, onion, basil & drizzle of balsamic vinegar with extra virgin olive oil.
Wings Italiano$13.00
10 house marinated wings, brick oven fired, topped with baked cloves of garlic & onions.
Arugula Salad
A refreshing blend of arugula, tomatoes, red onions & shaved Parmigiana in a lemon citronette.
Chicken Parmigiana$20.00
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce. Served with a side of pasta.
Margherita 12"$12.95
12". San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.
New York 12"$12.95
12". Served the New York way. San Marzano tomato sauce & imported shredded mozzarella cheese.
Italiano Pizza$16.95
12". San Marzano tomato sauce, sliced pepperoni, Italian sausage with roasted red peppers & fresh mozzarella cheese.
Caprese$11.00
Layers of fresh mozzarella, local tomatoes & fresh basil with Italian spices. Drizzled with balsamic vinegar & extra virgin olive oil.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105

Naples FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
