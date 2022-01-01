Roseland restaurants you'll love
Dartcor
56 Livingston Avenue, Roseland
|Eggs Build Your Own Breakfast Omelet
|$3.95
Two Cage-Free Eggs w/ your choice of Cheese
|Eggs Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
|$3.95
Two cage-free eggs on fresh bread with your choice of toppings.
|House Salad
|$5.95
Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, & Carrots tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette
Rezza
33 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland
|Rezza's Siganturee Housemade Cavatelli
|$19.00
Hot Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Tomato, Pecorino
|Chicken Parm
|$21.00
Breaded Cutled, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara, Spaghetti
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
Marinara
3 Sons Thai Kitchen
178 eagle rock ave, Roseland
|See Eww
|$13.95
Stir fried hand-cut flat noodle, chinese broccoli and egg in sweet brown sauce.
|Crispy Chicken Dumpling
|$8.95
Served with sweet chili dipping sauce
|Red Curry **
|$15.95
Bamboo Shoot, bell pepper, and thai basil in red curry coconut cream.
Holy Schnitzel - Roseland NJ
39 Eisenhower pkwy, Roseland
|The Holy Schnitzel
|$14.99
Schnitzel with Special Breading served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
|Popcorn Chicken
|$12.49
Choose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili or Honey BBQ.
|Hot Dog
|$3.50
Hot Dog served on a Bun.