Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
Roseland
/
Roseland
/
Calamari
Roseland restaurants that serve calamari
Rezza
33 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland
No reviews yet
Calamari Fra Diavolo
$22.00
Spaghetti, Spicy Tomato Sauce
Fried Calamari
$15.00
Marinara, Lemon
More about Rezza
3 Sons Thai Kitchen
178 eagle rock ave, Roseland
Avg 4.4
(40 reviews)
Calamari
$8.95
Tender squid in batter served with chili dipping sauce.
More about 3 Sons Thai Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Roseland
Croissants
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Clams
Hummus
Salmon
Salad Wrap
Fried Rice
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Roseland to explore
Montclair
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Parsippany
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Short Hills
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
West Orange
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Verona
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Fairfield
No reviews yet
South Orange
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
Montville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1579 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(511 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(328 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(518 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(847 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston