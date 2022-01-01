Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Roseland

Go
Roseland restaurants
Toast

Roseland restaurants that serve calamari

Rezza image

 

Rezza

33 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Calamari Fra Diavolo$22.00
Spaghetti, Spicy Tomato Sauce
Fried Calamari$15.00
Marinara, Lemon
More about Rezza
Item pic

 

3 Sons Thai Kitchen

178 eagle rock ave, Roseland

Avg 4.4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$8.95
Tender squid in batter served with chili dipping sauce.
More about 3 Sons Thai Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Roseland

Croissants

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Clams

Hummus

Salmon

Salad Wrap

Fried Rice

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Roseland to explore

Montclair

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Parsippany

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Montville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1579 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (847 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston