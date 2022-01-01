Chicken sandwiches in Roseland
Roseland restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Holy Schnitzel - Roseland NJ
Holy Schnitzel - Roseland NJ
39 Eisenhower pkwy, Roseland
|Chicken Sandwich, Fries & Can Of Soda
|$16.99
More about Dartcor
Dartcor
56 Livingston Avenue, Roseland
|Chicken Cutlet Sandwich Special
|$7.95
Breaded Chicken Breast-Prosciutto-Fresh Mozzarella-Roasted Red Peppers-Lettuce
Tomato served on a Kaiser Roll with Red Wine Vinaigrette.
|Chicken Parm Sandwich Special
|$7.25
Breaded Chicken Breast-In House Marinara Sauce-Melted Fresh Mozzarella Cheese and Basil served on a Toasted Hogie Roll.
|Chicken Milanese Sandwich Special
|$7.95
Panko Crusted Chicken Breast-Melted Fresh Mozzarella-Roasted Red Peppers Baby Spinach-Balsamic Vinaigrette served on a Ciabatta Roll