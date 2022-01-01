Chili in Roseland
Roseland restaurants that serve chili
More about Holy Schnitzel - Roseland NJ
Holy Schnitzel - Roseland NJ
39 Eisenhower pkwy, Roseland
|Sweet Chili Side
More about Dartcor
Dartcor
56 Livingston Avenue, Roseland
|Baked Salmon with Thai Sweet Chili Glaze Special
|$11.95
5oz Baked Salmon-Thai Sweet Chili Glaze
Grilled Asparagus-Grilled Haricot Vert on a bed of Mixed Greens with Italian Vinaigrette.
|Sabrette Chili Dog Special
|$7.25
Sabrette Hot Dog with Homemade Chili
Topped with Cheddar Cheese on a Martin Roll-Side of Cole Slaw.