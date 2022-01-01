Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Clams in
Roseland
/
Roseland
/
Clams
Roseland restaurants that serve clams
Dartcor
56 Livingston Avenue, Roseland
No reviews yet
New England Clam Chowder
More about Dartcor
Rezza
33 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland
No reviews yet
Zuppa Di Clams
$15.00
Sauteed with Garlic and White Wine
More about Rezza
Browse other tasty dishes in Roseland
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Salad Wrap
Sweet Potato Fries
Chicken Wraps
Calamari
Cookies
Hummus
Chicken Soup
More near Roseland to explore
Montclair
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Parsippany
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Short Hills
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
West Orange
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Verona
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Fairfield
No reviews yet
South Orange
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
Montville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1579 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(511 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(328 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(518 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(847 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston