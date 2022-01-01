Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Roseland

Go
Roseland restaurants
Toast

Roseland restaurants that serve french fries

Holy Schnitzel - Roseland NJ image

 

Holy Schnitzel - Roseland NJ

39 Eisenhower pkwy, Roseland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Medium Regular French Fries$40.00
More about Holy Schnitzel - Roseland NJ
French Fries image

 

Dartcor

56 Livingston Avenue, Roseland

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$2.85
More about Dartcor

Browse other tasty dishes in Roseland

Sliders

Calamari

Vegetable Soup

Chicken Soup

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

Cookies

Map

More near Roseland to explore

Montclair

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Parsippany

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Montville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1615 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (857 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston