Fried rice in Roseland

Roseland restaurants
Roseland restaurants that serve fried rice

Holy Schnitzel - Roseland NJ image

 

Holy Schnitzel - Roseland NJ

39 Eisenhower pkwy, Roseland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Rice Bowl$16.99
Fried Chicken on a bed of Rice topped with Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers with your Choice of Sauce.
More about Holy Schnitzel - Roseland NJ
3554c484-189c-4963-ab94-a10ce5307cc3 image

 

3 Sons Thai Kitchen

178 eagle rock ave, Roseland

Avg 4.4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
L. Green Curry Basil Fried Rice *$10.95
Green curry paste fried rice, egg, onion, bell pepper, and thai basil in chili garlic sauce
3 Sons Fried Rice$16.95
Our popular fried rice with sweet thai pork sausage, chicken, shrimp, egg, onion, carrots, peas, and tomatoes.
L. Thai Fried Rice$10.95
Classic fried rice with carrot, tomato, peas, onion, scallion, and egg.
More about 3 Sons Thai Kitchen

