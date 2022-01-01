Fried rice in Roseland
Roseland restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Holy Schnitzel - Roseland NJ
Holy Schnitzel - Roseland NJ
39 Eisenhower pkwy, Roseland
|Fried Chicken Rice Bowl
|$16.99
Fried Chicken on a bed of Rice topped with Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms & Peppers with your Choice of Sauce.
More about 3 Sons Thai Kitchen
3 Sons Thai Kitchen
178 eagle rock ave, Roseland
|L. Green Curry Basil Fried Rice *
|$10.95
Green curry paste fried rice, egg, onion, bell pepper, and thai basil in chili garlic sauce
|3 Sons Fried Rice
|$16.95
Our popular fried rice with sweet thai pork sausage, chicken, shrimp, egg, onion, carrots, peas, and tomatoes.
|L. Thai Fried Rice
|$10.95
Classic fried rice with carrot, tomato, peas, onion, scallion, and egg.