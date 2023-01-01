Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Roseland

Roseland restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Cafe Chef / Bistro Cafes - 56 LIVINGSTON AVENUE

56 LIVINGSTON AVENUE, ROSELAND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sandwich Grilled Chicken Breast-lettuce-tomato-mayo. ( White, Wheat, Rye, Roll, Ciabatta )$7.95
Grilled Chicken Cutlet-lettuce-tomato on Kaiser Roll
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.95
Grilled chicken on ciabatta bread served with lettuce, tomato, & mayo
More about Cafe Chef / Bistro Cafes - 56 LIVINGSTON AVENUE
Jim Johnston's Steak House

58 Eisenhower Parkway, Roseland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.95
Fresh chicken breast cooked on our open charcoal grill and served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, crisp applewood smoked bacon, melted muenster cheese, French fries and coleslaw
More about Jim Johnston's Steak House

