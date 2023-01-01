Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken wraps in Roseland

Go
Roseland restaurants
Toast

Roseland restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps

Banner pic

 

Cafe Chef / Bistro Cafes - 56 LIVINGSTON AVENUE

56 LIVINGSTON AVENUE, ROSELAND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mediterranean Wrap (Grilled Chicken, Feta, kalamata olives, lettuce, red onion, cucumber & oil & vinegar)$8.95
More about Cafe Chef / Bistro Cafes - 56 LIVINGSTON AVENUE
Item pic

 

Holy Schnitzel - Roseland NJ - 39 Eisenhower pkwy

39 Eisenhower pkwy, Roseland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Marinated Grilled Chicken Wrap$14.99
Marinated Grilled Chicken with your choice of Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Fresh or Sautéed Onions with your choice of Sauce served on a White Tortilla Wrap.
More about Holy Schnitzel - Roseland NJ - 39 Eisenhower pkwy

Browse other tasty dishes in Roseland

Roast Beef Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Reuben

Caesar Salad

Carrot Cake

Cookies

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Roseland to explore

Montclair

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Parsippany

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

Fairfield

No reviews yet

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Montville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2095 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (64 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (608 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (764 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1141 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston