Paninis in Roseland
Roseland restaurants that serve paninis
More about Holy Schnitzel - Roseland NJ - 39 Eisenhower pkwy
Holy Schnitzel - Roseland NJ - 39 Eisenhower pkwy
39 Eisenhower pkwy, Roseland
|Pastrami Panini
|$16.99
Grilled Pastrami topped with Lettuce & Tomatoes with Jalapeño Mayo served on Panini toasted Baguette.
|Chocolate Croissant Panini
|$5.99
Chocolate Croissant Panini Drizzled with Honey & Powered Sugar.
More about Cafe Chef / Bistro Cafes - 56 LIVINGSTON AVENUE
Cafe Chef / Bistro Cafes - 56 LIVINGSTON AVENUE
56 LIVINGSTON AVENUE, ROSELAND
|Panini - Italian
|$8.95
Genoa salami, ham, provolone, roasted peppers, tomato, red onions, oregano, olive oil, red vinegar on white or multi-grain panini-pressed.
|Panini - Cali
|$8.95
Oven roasted turkey, brie, tomato, avocado, honey mustard on white or multi-grain panini-pressed.
|Panini - Melanzana (Vegetarian)
|$8.95
Grilled eggplant, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, housemade balsamic dressing on white or multi-grain panini-pressed.