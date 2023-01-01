Paninis in Roseland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Holy Schnitzel - Roseland NJ - 39 Eisenhower pkwy

39 Eisenhower pkwy, Roseland

Pastrami Panini$16.99
Grilled Pastrami topped with Lettuce & Tomatoes with Jalapeño Mayo served on Panini toasted Baguette.
Chocolate Croissant Panini$5.99
Chocolate Croissant Panini Drizzled with Honey & Powered Sugar.
Cafe Chef / Bistro Cafes - 56 LIVINGSTON AVENUE

56 LIVINGSTON AVENUE, ROSELAND

Panini - Italian$8.95
Genoa salami, ham, provolone, roasted peppers, tomato, red onions, oregano, olive oil, red vinegar on white or multi-grain panini-pressed.
Panini - Cali$8.95
Oven roasted turkey, brie, tomato, avocado, honey mustard on white or multi-grain panini-pressed.
Panini - Melanzana (Vegetarian)$8.95
Grilled eggplant, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, housemade balsamic dressing on white or multi-grain panini-pressed.
