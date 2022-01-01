Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Roseland

Roseland restaurants
Roseland restaurants that serve salmon

Dartcor

56 Livingston Avenue, Roseland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Salmon with Thai Sweet Chili Glaze Special$11.95
5oz Baked Salmon-Thai Sweet Chili Glaze
Grilled Asparagus-Grilled Haricot Vert on a bed of Mixed Greens with Italian Vinaigrette.
Baked Pesto Crusted Salmon Special$12.95
Baked Salmon-5oz with Pesto-Slow Roasted Plum Tomato served on a bed of Faro Rice-with Grilled Pineapple-Cantaloup-Mint-Extra Virgin Oli-Lemon and a Balsamic Glaze
Greek Grilled Salmon Special$12.95
Grilled Salmon with Oregano served on a bed of Greek Salad-Romaine-Grape Tomatoes-Cucumbers-Kalamata Olives-Feta Cheese-Red Wine Vinaigrette.
Rezza

33 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side Salmon$12.00
Grilled Salmon$26.00
Sautéed Spinach, Cipolini Onion Soubise, Pickled Red Onion
3 Sons Thai Kitchen

178 eagle rock ave, Roseland

Avg 4.4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Panang **$24.95
Filet salmon, kirfir lime leaf, bell pepper, and snow pea in panang curry cream sauce.
