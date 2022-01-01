Salmon in Roseland
Dartcor
56 Livingston Avenue, Roseland
|Baked Salmon with Thai Sweet Chili Glaze Special
|$11.95
5oz Baked Salmon-Thai Sweet Chili Glaze
Grilled Asparagus-Grilled Haricot Vert on a bed of Mixed Greens with Italian Vinaigrette.
|Baked Pesto Crusted Salmon Special
|$12.95
Baked Salmon-5oz with Pesto-Slow Roasted Plum Tomato served on a bed of Faro Rice-with Grilled Pineapple-Cantaloup-Mint-Extra Virgin Oli-Lemon and a Balsamic Glaze
|Greek Grilled Salmon Special
|$12.95
Grilled Salmon with Oregano served on a bed of Greek Salad-Romaine-Grape Tomatoes-Cucumbers-Kalamata Olives-Feta Cheese-Red Wine Vinaigrette.
Rezza
33 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland
|Side Salmon
|$12.00
|Grilled Salmon
|$26.00
Sautéed Spinach, Cipolini Onion Soubise, Pickled Red Onion