Roseland restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • Roseland

Roseland's top cuisines

American
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Must-try Roseland restaurants

Devils Backbone - Roseland Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows image

 

Devils Backbone - Roseland Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows

200 Mosbys Run, Roseland

Avg 4.5 (2694 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chopped Baby Kale Salad$11.00
Shaved Carrot, Apples, Raisins, Goat Cheese, Honey Raisin Vinaigrette
Nachos$14.25
House Made Crispy Tortilla Chips, Mexican Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Vienna Lager Queso Cheese, Crumbled Queso Fresco, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Roasted Peppers and Pickled Jalapeno
Fried Pickles$8.00
Battered and Crispy Fried Spears, Ranch Dressing Dip
More about Devils Backbone - Roseland Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows
Devils Backbone image

 

Devils Backbone

200 Mosbys Run, Roseland

Avg 4.5 (2694 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Juicy Magic IPA 6 Pack$28.00
Juicy IPA
Juicy, fruity, hoppy notes
12 oz. can
Raffle Ticket$1.00
Enter to win a signed guitar. Signed by your shows headliners. Proceeds from raffle are donated to a non profit organization.
*This is a digital service so raffle tickets will not be physically received. Winner will be announced at the end of the concert.
Mediterranean Box$45.00
Mediterranean Box for 2
Grilled Mediterranean Chicken Salad
Grilled Lemon Chicken, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes & Fresh Herbs, Pita Bread
~
Baba Ganoush with Spiced Pita Chips
~
Mediterranean Pearl Couscous Salad
Dried Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Italian Parsley & Oregano, Salad of Baby Arugula & Roasted Cauliflower
~
Lemon Yogurt, Candied Pecans, Dried Cranberries, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
~
Hard & Soft Assorted Artisan Cheeses, Artichoke Tapenade, Seasonal Chutney, Mixed Olives, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Assorted Gourmet Crackers, Baguette
~
Chocolate Chip Cookies
~
Each box includes compostable packaging, cutlery, plates, and a compostable bag for disposal.
More about Devils Backbone
Devils Backbone Summit image

 

Devils Backbone Summit

200 MOSBYS RUN, ROSELAND

Avg 4.4 (3953 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Smokey Joe$12.00
Home made bacon jam, smoked gouda, one egg and hollandaise on an English muffin. Served with home fries.
The Basics$6.00
Two eggs(any style), home fries and a biscuit. $6.00. Add bacon, ham or sausage.
The Southern Belle$15.00
Smoked gouda pimento cheese, tomatoes, bacon, two eggs and jalapeño hollandaise, Benedict style. Served with home fries.
More about Devils Backbone Summit
